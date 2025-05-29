Officials Vow Strict Action Against Sex Determination: PCPNDT Act Reviewed in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: A District Advisory Committee meeting on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, was held at the District Medical and Health Department Office in Jogulamba Gadwal under the chairmanship of Dr. S.K. Siddappa, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of the PCPNDT Act and ensuring strict compliance across all departments.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Siddappa emphasized the urgent need to spread awareness at the field level about the ban on sex determination tests and the legal consequences of female foeticide. He urged officials from various line departments to engage with communities regularly to educate people about the Act, especially in rural and remote areas.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the DMHO stated that any person or medical professional found violating the PCPNDT Act would face up to 3 years of imprisonment, a fine of ₹50,000, and non-bailable charges. Repeat offenders could face 5 years in prison and fines up to ₹1 lakh. In addition, the licenses of medical practitioners and the registration of clinics involved could be suspended or permanently cancelled.

Dr. Siddappa also called for widespread awareness of related laws, such as the POCSO Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, which are crucial for protecting women and children's rights. He further advised that pregnant women experiencing mental health issues should be made aware of the 14416 toll-free helpline, which offers free mental health support.

The meeting was attended by key health and welfare officials, including Dr. B. Damayanthi, Professor and HOD, Dr. G. Prasoona Rani, Maternal and Child Health Officer, Tanveer Rizwana, District Immunization Officer, Dr. G. Raju, Program Officer, NCVBDCP, K. Madhusudan Reddy, Deputy DEMO, P. Narendra Babu, DVLM, G. Narasayya, Health Assistant, and B. Narsinglu, District Child Protection Officer. Representatives from the Women and Child Welfare Department, the SAHKI One Stop Centre, and NGOs such as Parashuramudu also participated.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution to intensify interdepartmental cooperation, enhance monitoring mechanisms, and ensure that all diagnostic centers strictly adhere to the PCPNDT Act. Officials reiterated their commitment to protecting the rights of the girl child and improving the gender ratio in the district.