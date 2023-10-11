Officials working overtime to ensure BRS win alleges Revanth

Hyderabad: Alleging that some IAS officers were misusing their position and working in favour of BRS, PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy said that Congress would lodge a complaint with Election Commission.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth held that in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, officials were releasing funds. He said that the Congress was compiling the details of police, IAS, revenue, and other officers who are supporting BRS. “A special committee is being formed by us to identify them and a complaint will be filed at the Election Commission against them for abuse of power,” he warned.

Taking a pot-shot at Minister K T Rama Rao who termed his father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a ‘tiger’, Revanth referred to his family as ‘man-eaters’ terming KCR as a carnivorous animal.

He said that the selection process of Congress candidates is still going on and the candidature will be finalised only after weighing all the factors. He urged the media to be patient on the news of the selection of the candidates as Congress has a policy for the selection. “It is normal to have small differences of opinions about tickets at the party, but it is not appropriate to write what has not happened,” he urged.

Revanth Reddy said that a decision will be taken on the Bus Yatra as per the suggestion of the national leadership. “There were two types of suggestions on the Bus Yatra. One, to announce the candidates and take out Bus Yatra, and second one, announce the candidates as the Yatra proceeds,” he added.