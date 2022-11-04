Omelette leaves drunkard dead in Janagama

Janagama: In what appears to be weird incident, a man reportedly died as an omelette he ate got stuck in his throat after which he got suffocated and died on the way to hospital. The incident took place at Bachchannapet village in Janagama district on Thursday.

According to the sources, a man identified as Eedulakanti Bhupal Reddy (38) went to a bar and ordered an omelette to have it as a stuff with his drink. Unfortunately, a piece of omelette got stuck in his throat leaving him struggle to breathe.

The fellow drinkers rushed him to the hospital but in vain as the doctor declared brought him dead. Police reached the spot and shifted the deceased body to government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.