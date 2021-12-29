On New Year EVE, Telangana Govt has Given Permission for Sale of Liquor till 1 AM

The Telangana Govt has given permission to the state excise department to allow bars and licensees of event permit management to serve liquor till 1 am on 31st December and 1st January on the New Year's Eve.



The above order is subject to observance of Covid-related protocols. The directions assume significance as numerous states are rushing to prevent the spread of Omicron variant, hence imposing varied restrictions as well as night curfews.

The Prohibition as well as Excise Department-permission to sell/serve liquor by 2B(bar) Ci(in-house), EPI(Event permit) and TDI(in -house) licensees of Tourism Development Corporation up to 1 AM on the intervening night of December 31st, 2021 and 1st January 2022, in order to keep the A4 licences(Retail shops) open until 12 midnight of December 31st 2021 on the eve of New Years day Celebrations-orders have been issued, Reads the Telangana Revenue Department order.

The above permission was also accorded to keep the liquor shops until 12 midnight on 31st December on the Eve of New Year in Relaxation of the rules in Vogue, subject to observance of standard Operating Procedures, of Covid-19.

Recently, the Telangana high court has asked the state government to frame appropriate guidelines so that, it can prevent any possible spread of the omicron variant of Coronavirus in view of Christmas as well as New year.

On Tuesday, the Telangana has reported 7 new Omicron Variant of Covid-19 cases have been taking the State's tally to 62. The state has achieved a key milestone in the battle against the pandemic by administering the 1st dose of Covid vaccines to 100% of eligible beneficiaries.

Of the 7 cases, the four were passengers who arrived at the international airport from nations other than those declared at risk by the centre, while there were contacts of patients who have tested positive for the variant earlier.

Meanwhile, the state today has reported 228 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,81,072, while the death toll rose to 4024 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for a most number of cases with 110, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri(20) district.