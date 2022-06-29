Once again, Jalpally civic body braces up to achieve Haritha Haram target

Jalpally: In order to achieve the target under Haritha Haram yet another time like previous year, the Jalpally municipality on the city outskirts began planting saplings even before the programme set into motion.

With a target of 83,000 saplings this year the municipality officials and staff of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) Wing, under the supervision of Forest Range Officer (FRO) M Venkata Sudheer has drawn lines in several areas and began planting the saplings of different spices.

The officials are quite confident to achieve the target once again before the deadline.

G P Kumar, Commissioner Jalpally Municipality said, "Unlike last year where the target of 89,000 saplings was fixed and was achieved before the deadline, this year we have a task of only 83,000 seedlings and are hopeful that the mark will also be achieved with the same spirit."

With over one lakh saplings in their hands, the officials and staff from TKHH Wing will into action and plant seedlings at different places of Jalpally Municipality under Maheshwaram constituency represented by Education Minister P Sabitha Indira Reddy.

"We have a total of 1,11,198 saplings of 10 different spices propagated in all the five nurseries developed in the municipality to carry out plantation drive. Apart from avenue plantation, we also took up drives like door-to-door distribution of homestead spices and planted seedlings at open spaces at several schools and government run offices," informed Retired Forest Range Officer (FRO) M Venkata Sudheer, supervising the plantation drive in Jalpally.

Explaining about the preparations being put into play, the Forest Range Officer (FRO) M Venkata Sudheer, supervisor of the plantation drive in Jalpally, said, "A total of five nurseries have been raised within the radius of the municipality that helped us prepare for the upcoming Haritha Haram programme with a support of 1,11,198 saplings of fruit, floral and shade bearing spices."

"Apart from fruit bearing spices like Sithaphal, Jamun, Guava, Ramphal and Date Palm, shade bearers spices such as Gulmohar, China Badam, Peltophorum, Neem, Gangaravi, Karanja, Sissoo and cassia siamea has been raised in the nurseries while Bougainvillea is the only variety from flowering species to include," elaborated the official.

The residents of some colonies are coming forward to look after the saplings being distributed to them by the municipality.

Dr Mohammed Abdul Rasheed, a medical practitioner and a community activist, said, "Around 250 saplings of Cryptococcus, Gulmohar, Jamun, Guava, Date Palm, Neem and Kaner were supplied to us by the municipality are were planted in colonies like Green city, Mini City, and Bin-Tirif Colony under Jalpally municipality.

This time we too got the tree guards to ensure the safety of the seedlings until they turned up to a fully grown up tree. We are having scores of plant enthusiasts here in these colonies who are even trying to encourage other people about the importance of safeguarding and nurturing the saplings."