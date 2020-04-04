One dies, another infected with corona in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: One woman died with corona infection in Chegur village of Nandigama mandal in Shandagar constituency, another was tested positive in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday.

Going into the details, Bharatamma, a kirana shop owner in Chegur village, suffered with high fever and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

After undergoing treatment for two days, she died on Thursday and the hospital authorities confirmed that she died due to coronavirus.

After learning the news, Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoy Kumar visited Chegur village and directed healthcare and revenue authorities to shift the relatives and those, who participated in the funeral of the deceased to quarantine centers and directed the healthcare officials to take samples and send them for test.

After a preliminary enquiry, police and revenue officials found out that Bharatamma might have got contracted with the virus through the labourers from Bihar, who came to the village for work at Kanha Shanti Vanam near their village. They took a room on rent in Bharatamma's house.

The district authorities also inspected Kanha Shanti Vanam and decided to conduct house-to-house healthcare survey in the village to identify if there are any infected persons.

In another case, a 32-year-old man, who returned to Nagarkurnool after participating in Markaz meeting in Delhi, was tested positive of coronavirus.

The Nagarkurnool District Collector directed the healthcare officials to implement lockdown in one kilometer radius of the victim's residence and directed the municipal authorities to sanitize the area. The patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.