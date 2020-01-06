One held for misbehaving with pregnant woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the police as he allegedly misbehaved with a pregnant woman. The incident happened when a 27-year-old woman, who was working in the night shift, had gone out for dinner with her husband and was returning back to the office.

The accused identified as Chandrakanth, a resident of Ayyappa Society, who worked as a software engineer in the US but returned to Hyderabad a few years ago.

According to the victim, the accused approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately. She immediately slapped him and screamed for help. The locals noticed and rushed for her rescue.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the accused into their custody. But the accused claimed that he's innocent. Over the incident, the police have registered a case against Chandrakanth under Sections 354A (Sexual harassment) and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and sent to judicial custody.