Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

One held for misbehaving with pregnant woman in Hyderabad

One held for misbehaving with pregnant woman in Hyderabad
Highlights

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the police as he allegedly misbehaved with a pregnant woman. The incident happened when a 27-year-old woman,...

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the police as he allegedly misbehaved with a pregnant woman. The incident happened when a 27-year-old woman, who was working in the night shift, had gone out for dinner with her husband and was returning back to the office.

The accused identified as Chandrakanth, a resident of Ayyappa Society, who worked as a software engineer in the US but returned to Hyderabad a few years ago.

According to the victim, the accused approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately. She immediately slapped him and screamed for help. The locals noticed and rushed for her rescue.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the accused into their custody. But the accused claimed that he's innocent. Over the incident, the police have registered a case against Chandrakanth under Sections 354A (Sexual harassment) and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and sent to judicial custody.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top