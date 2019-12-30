One killed after being hit by TSRTC bus in Hyderabad

A person was killed after being hit by a TSRTC bus here at Chandanagar on Monday. The victim was identified as Sailu.

Sailu, a native of Daultabad in Vikarabad district had come to the city along with a friend to buy a two-wheeler in a showroom in Chandanagar. The incident occurred when Sailu crossing the road at Chandanagar when the bus proceeding towards Lingampally from Miyapur accidentally hit him and crushed him to death.

The victim, who suffered serious head injuries was dead on the spot. The Chandanagar police registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for an autopsy. The family members of Sailu were alerted about his untimely death.

Earlier in the morning, a car created ruckus at Hastinapuram under LB Nagar police station limits. The vehicle collided with the median and later rammed into two-wheeler in the opposite direction. Four people who suffered injuries were sent to the nearby hospital.