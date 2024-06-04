Live
One killed as bomb planted by Maoists explodes
Highlights
Mulugu: One person died and several injured in a pressure bomb planted by Maoists targeting the police in the Kongala forest area in Vajedu mandal, exploded on Monday.
According to police, fiver people Illandula Esu (55), Illandula Ramesh, Illandula Fakir, Illandula Palguna, Arikilla Lakshmaiah from Jagannapuram village went to the Kongala forest area in the morning for collecting firewood.
While they were climbing up the hill, a bomb planted on the road exploded. As a result, Illendula Esu died on the spot. OTher four escaped unhurt. After the bomb exploded in Kongala Gutta, panic gripped the surrounding villages. Police have launched investigation.
