One Nation-One Election is a weapon by BJP due to afraid of defeat says Harish Rao

Hyderabad : Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao criticized the BJP and Congress parties. Speaking in Jangaon, he lashed out at the BJP for looking down on the South.

He said that BJP is afraid of defeat and that is why One Nation-One Election is chosen. It was revealed that BJP is showing discrimination only because of the fear of losing in the south. There is no place for south people in the election committee, he said. He made it clear that BRS will emerge as a vital force in Delhi after the next elections.

Harish lashed out at the Congress leaders for starting dramas by saying some declarations. He clarified that the people of Telangana have given a declaration to KCR. He sarcastically said that it is a guarantee for the Congress that won't win, as if it is a number for an invalid rupee.

He criticized that the Congress party is in power in the states of Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, but the pension for the disabled is only Rs.1000. Harish Rao commented that if Congress wins, development will end. He said that if the Congress comes to power, uninterrupted power will be cut. He expressed confidence that no matter how many tricks anyone does, KCR is sure to achieve a hat-trick.