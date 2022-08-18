Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run one-way special train from Kacheguda to Bhadrachalam Road.

Kacheguda-Bhadrachalam Road (no.07597) will depart from Kacheguda at 2 pm and arrive Bhadrachalam Road at 7.30 pm on the same date. The date of journey is August 18. This special train will stop at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Kesamudram, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Karepalli and Gandhipuram stations. The train will consist of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.