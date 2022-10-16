One wrong question appears in TSPSC Group-I prelims

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission held its first Group-I preliminary test on Sunday. Several candidates who attempted the prelims have complained that the option given in the question no. 48 is incorrect.



The candidates have alleged that the questions were too long and most of the time was spent on reading and understanding it. The Group-I preliminary exam was conducted in all district centres on Sunday from 10.30 am to 1 pm.



Over 3.8 lakh candidates appeared for the prelims exams which were held at 1,019 centres across the State. This is the first Group-I exam conducted by the TSPSC after the formation of Telangana State. The State recruitment board had notified 503 posts in Group-I services.