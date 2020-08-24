Online registration system for purchase of fertilisers in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy announced that there was no shortage of urea complex fertilisers in Nizamabad district and add that instead of biometric, online registration system will be used for the sale of fertilisers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We are increasing transparency by registering the details of fertilisers supplied to farmers online through the farmer's Aadhaar, pattadar passbook, voter ID and Pancard instead of biometric system," he said.

"We are sending demand to the government from time to time to stockpile the required fertilisers for the various crops grown by the farmers in the district," he said, adding that the stocks are being maintained in line with the Kharif 2020 crop acreage.

The Collector asked farmers that the fertiliser should be used in the prescribed dosage in accordance with the soil tests. The Collector warned the farmers that excessive use of fertilisers would reduce crop yields and increase cost of cultivation.

The Collector urged the farmers that it is not even advisable to buy and store fertilizes unnecessarily in houses.

The Collector said that urea and other complex fertilisers have so far been supplied to farmers of the district as per the requirement. Adding that there was no shortage fertiliser, the Collector warned that there was a possibility of irregularities if the details of fertilisers supplied to farmers were not registered online. Achieving more fertiliser reserves than cultivable area is a serious problem for the district administration.

To avoid contracting Covid while queuing up to buy fertilisers, the Collector advised the farmers to register their details online. Accordingly, instead of biometric, the voter ID / PAN details should be entered along with the farmer's Aadhaar. The farmers are advised that when they buy fertiliser they should cooperate in registering other details online.