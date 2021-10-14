  • Menu
Only invited are allowed to TRS plenary: KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao.

Special passes will be given to the delegates attending the meeting and only invited persons are allowed to attend TRS plenary, said TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao.

Rama Rao on Thursday inspected the arrangements being made for the plenary at Hitex in Hyderabad and held talks with the TRS leaders and officials of various departments. Later speaking to media, the minister said that TRS presidential election will be held on October 25. "Arrangements are underway for the smooth conduct of plenary. Decoration of stage and roads leading to the venue, invitation committee, enrollement committee, resolutions committee, media committee, lunch, parking and several other things have been discussed," the minister added.

The minister said that the state government was not ideal for other states but also for central government. "Gone are the days where there used to be slogans 'What Bengal does today, India follows tomorrow' and it is now changed to 'What Telangana does today, India repeats.'

