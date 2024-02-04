Live
- Demand to release sanctioned funds for Urdu High School
- Telugu Yuvatha mocks mega DSC announcement with novel protest
- Nitish retains Home; Samrat Choudhary gets Finance
- Siddham meet a big success, say MP & MLAs
- Court sends BJP MLA to 11-day police custody
- TDP legislative party meeting to be held today in Amaravati
- Dharmika Sadas Commences With Anugraha Bhashanam By Tirumala Pontiffs
- Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits Atishi's Residence Amidst BJP Poaching Allegations
- Complaint Lodged Against Suranya Aiyar For Criticizing Ram Mandir Event
- Rising Concerns: Bengaluru’s youth grapple with alarming obesity-related health issues
Just In
Only strong regional parties can stop BJP, says KTR
BRS party working president K Tarakarama Rao on Saturday said only regional political parties have the power to stop the BJP from retaining power at the Centre after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Hyderabad: BRS party working president K Tarakarama Rao on Saturday said only regional political parties have the power to stop the BJP from retaining power at the Centre after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Using his twitter handle, KTR said he agrees with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s comments about the Congress party that if the Congress party has money, it should contest and win in Varanasi and that the Congress party has no chance of retaining its 40 MP seats this time. “The Congress party’s style of dealing is the reason why the India Alliance is falling apart, the Congress party needs to introspect on this. Congress, which has to compete directly with BJP in States like Gujarat, UP and Rajasthan, will leave those States and compete with other parties in other States.