Only strong regional parties can stop BJP, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS party working president K Tarakarama Rao on Saturday said only regional political parties have the power to stop the BJP from retaining power at the Centre after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Using his twitter handle, KTR said he agrees with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s comments about the Congress party that if the Congress party has money, it should contest and win in Varanasi and that the Congress party has no chance of retaining its 40 MP seats this time. “The Congress party’s style of dealing is the reason why the India Alliance is falling apart, the Congress party needs to introspect on this. Congress, which has to compete directly with BJP in States like Gujarat, UP and Rajasthan, will leave those States and compete with other parties in other States.