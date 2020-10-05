Onus is on Centre to resolve interstate water rows: B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that it was the Centre which should resolve water disputes between the States.



Vinod Kumar said that as per the Section 3 of the Interstate River Water Act, 1956, the government should form tribunal and resolve the disputes between Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana and this has been the demand of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the last six years. He said that CM Chandrashekar Rao has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Water Resources Ministers Uma Bharati and Nitin Gadkari on several occasions. He said that the former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and department secretary also wrote letters on this issue.

The Planning Board VC recalled that the TRS MPs raised their voice on the issue in the 16th Lok Sabha. He said that when Uma Bharati was trying for a solution on the disputes, the BJP MPs from Maharashtra and Karnataka created obstructions and made injustice to Telangana.

The TRS leader took exception to the comments of Kishan Reddy, who suggested both the state governments to talk and resolve their disputes and if needed Centre would interfere. "It is irresponsible to make such comments. Kishan Reddy should not forget his responsibilities as a Union Minister and it is not good for him to make cheap comments like these, "said Vinod. He said that many projects are pending because of disputes between the neighbouring States.

Vinod said that if the BJP leaders had commitment towards Telangana, they should exert pressure on PM Modi and Minister Gadkari and bring orders on Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.