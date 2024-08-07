  • Menu
Oops! Breach in low level flood canal at Sagar

Breach at Nagarjuna Sagar low level canal at Marepally
Nagarjunasagar: The Nagarjuna Sagar’s low-level flood canal was breached in Anumula (Halia) mandal in Sagar constituency on Tuesday due to which water is being wasted. Authorities have now halted the water being released to the canal.

It may be recalled that district Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy released water to this canal on August 2. At the same time, the authorities are being criticised for the poor management of the canal.

Farmers complain that the canal was breached only three days after the water was released due to the lack of repairs and disorganisation of the canal.

While 200 ponds will be filled with water through this canal, around 250 villages are likely to get drinking water facility. This flood canal has 36 distributaries. Farmers claim that the canal has become muddy due to the non-removal of boulders and bushes.

Meanwhile, AMRP DE inspected the breached area. He said that the repairs will be carried out in two or three days and the water will be released. He advised the farmers that they should not worry.

