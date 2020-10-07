Open CCI purchasing centres in Nalgonda: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil instructed marketing and associated departments to take initiation to open CCI purchasing centers in the district as farmers started cotton plucking in various parts of the district.

He held a meeting with the officials of marketing, agriculture, fire and legal meteorology departments and representatives of ginning mills to discuss action plan regarding cotton purchasing, here on Tuesday.

The Collector instructed the officials of agriculture department to create awareness among the farmers to bring their cotton crop with moisture content of 8 to 12 per cent as prescribed by CCI to get minimum support price (MSP). He said cotton procurement will begin at seven CCI centers in Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Devarakonda, Mall, Konda Mallepally, Chityal and Nakrekal before Dasara festival.

The fire department officials were directed to inspect ginning mills and examine fire safety measures taken up by their management. Legal metrology deparment officials were told to check weigh bridges and weighing machines and certify them before October 20.

The Collector cautioned that criminal cases will be filed against the managements of ginning mills if they tamper with weighing machines.

District agriculture officer G Sridhar Reddy informed that this year the area of cotton cultivation in the district may go up to 7.24 lakh acres against 6.84 lakh acres last year.

Additional Collectors V Chandra Shekar, Rahul Shrama and others participated the meeting.