Operation Shetlur: MLA’s Timely Intervention Praised by People
Kamareddy District, Jukkal Constituency: Residents have expressed their deep appreciation for Jukkal MLA Thota Laxmikant Rao for his swift leadership in rescuing shepherds, a farmer, and livestock stranded in floods caused by heavy rains in Shetlur, a village on the banks of the Manjeera River in Bichkunda Mandal.
Under “Operation Shetlur”, three shepherds, one farmer, and 656 sheep were safely rescued with the coordinated efforts of NDRF, SDRF, Revenue, Police, and Panchayat Raj officials, all under the direct supervision of the MLA.
From midnight itself, MLA Laxmikant Rao personally alerted the concerned irrigation, revenue, and security officials, ensuring prompt action. By the next morning, the operation was successfully completed, saving valuable human lives as well as livestock.
Citizens across the state are praising the MLA’s initiative, highlighting his commitment not only to protecting people but also to safeguarding the lives of animals.
Along with MLA Thota Laxmikant Rao, Banswada Sub-Collector Dr. Kiranmayi, DSP, Bichkunda CI Ravi, and emergency personnel actively participated in the rescue operation.