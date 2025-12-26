Viral video claiming lathicharge at Bhudevi Complex fake: SP

Tirupati: A video going viral on social media claiming that police carried out lathi charge on devotees at Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri is completely false and misleading, stated SP L Subba Rayudu.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the SP emphasised that no lathi charge or any forceful action took place at the location. Spreading such fake videos and stories to create fear among devotees is highly irresponsible and unacceptable, he added.

Explaining the actual situation, he said that devotees had formed long queues at Bhudevi Complex to get SSD darshan tokens. ‘Police personnel on duty remained alert and managed the crowd peacefully. They guided devotees into orderly queues without any disruption. There were no clashes, lathi charges, or use of force at the site,’ he confirmed. SP Subba Rayudu warned that strict legal action will be taken against those spreading false information on social media to incite panic. He appealed public and devotees not to believe rumours or unverified videos, adding to rely only on official and confirmed information from authorised sources.