CM Naidu privatising medical colleges for commissions: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of acting out of political vendetta against people, who opposed privatisation of government medical colleges and completely ignoring public opinion.

Speaking to the media at party office here on Thursday, Kakani said that more than one crore people had signed against privatisation of medical colleges, clearly expressing their opinion. He said private companies also staying away after sensing strong public opposition, but Chandrababu is stubbornly pushing the decision forward for commissions.

He alleged that instead of reconsidering the move, the CM is offering new incentives like viability gap funding to private players, sending a clear message that public opinion does not matter to him.

Kakani said privatisation of medical colleges would amount to tightening a noose around public healthcare system and accused Chandrababu of being ready to go to any extent for personal gains.

The former Minister said Chandrababu deliberately stalled completion of medical colleges started earlier out of fear that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would gain goodwill. He questioned why the government is willing to pay around Rs 1,400 crore over two years as salaries to private institutions instead of using that money to complete construction of medical colleges.

Warning the coalition government, Kakani said defying public opinion would come at a heavy cost. He asserted that YSRCP would not accept anti-people decisions and demanded that the CM should immediately review and withdraw privatisation move in the larger interest of the public.