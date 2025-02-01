Operation Smile-XI: 43 Child Laborers Rescued in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal police, under Operation Smile-XI, conducted raids throughout January and rescued 43 child laborers, registering two cases in connection with child labor violations, according to District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that from January 1 to 31, extensive inspections were carried out in bike repair shops, grocery stores, hotels, dhabas, restaurants, industries, and agricultural fields. During these raids, 43 child laborers were identified and rescued. Among them, 11 were girls and 32 were boys. The authorities have handed over these rescued children to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO).

Additionally, 183 school dropouts were counseled along with their parents and re-enrolled in schools. The SP issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against those employing child laborers. He urged parents to prioritize their children’s education and well-being for a better future.

He also requested the public to report any instances of child labor immediately by calling Dial 100 or 1098 (Childline).