Opposition became disoriented after Huzurnagar bypoll outcome: G Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet/Chityal: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that fate of the State changed after Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power in 2014. On Monday, Jagadish Reddy took part in the campaign in Chityal in Nalgonda district and also in Suryapet town.



Addressing the gatherings, he stated the credit of providing benefits of welfare schemes to every house and every person in the State goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said before 2014, Telangana witnessed starvation deaths. He added that Aasara pensions have infused self-respect among the people of the State. "Agriculture became a festival and poor are performing their daughters' marriages with the help of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes," the Minister added.

The opposition parties have become disoriented after Huzurnagar bypoll result and added the leaders of Congress Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy brothers and others have lost their minds and were making baseless comments against the TRS.

Stating that the pink party was going to sweep the municipal elections akin to Assembly elections in erstwhile Nalgonda district and also in the State, Jagadish Reddy urged the people of erstwhile Nalgonda district to support TRS in municipal elections to continue the development of towns.

Legislative Council deputy chairman Nethi Vidyasagar, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, movie director Shankar, district library chairman Srinivas Goud, Zilla Parishad vice–chairman Venkat Narayana Goud, party leaders Ganduri Prakash, Juttukonda Satyanarayana and locals attended the campaign meetings.