Hyderabad: Opposition parties gear up for Bharat Bandh Today

Hyderabad: Opposition parties are gearing up for making the 'Bharat Bandh' against the 'anti people policies of State and Central governments' on Monday a success by planning to take up protests at different parts of the State.

All the opposition parties in the State would take up a protest rally from Koti crossroads (from Gandhi Gyan Mandir Park near Women's College) to YMCA crossroads at 11.30 am on Monday.

The political parties like Congress, left-wing parties, TJS and TDP would participate in the protest rally. The party leaders would lead the protests at different parts of the city. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, T Veerabhadram (CPM), Azeez Pasha (CPI), K Ashok Kumar Goud (TDP), M Lakshma Reddy (TJS) would be protesting at Boduppal Depot.

Prof Kodandaram (TJS) would be protesting at Hayathnagar. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said that the DCC presidents, Assembly constituency in-charges and working presidents of the party should take part in the bandh in the areas allotted to them. The Congress leaders would also submit representations to all district collectors on September 30.

The Telangana NSUI has called for a bandh of educational institutions in the State on Monday. Some of the schools have declared a holiday on account of bandh. Supporting the bandh, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Telangana State Convention demanded the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws. The transport sector workers, including the JAC of ten unions of TSRTC have announced support to the bandh call.

The TSRTC JAC chairman K Raji Reddy said that the ten unions would be supporting the bandh. He said that the bandh was against scrapping 29 labour laws and making them into four codes. The unions demanded that the government release salaries on the first of every month.

Telangana Auto Drivers' Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) has appealed to the auto, taxi and lorry drivers to participate in the Bandh. A rally of auto, taxi and lorry drivers would be organised on Monday up to LB Nagar crossroads and a rasta roko programme would be conducted at 11.30 am.