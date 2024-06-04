Optimistic Congress unfazed by exit polls

Hyderabad: Unperturbed by what the most of the exit polls have predicted, the Congress leaders are remaining optimistic. While maintaining that they would be winning maximum seats in the State, they have geared up for the celebrations.

According to party leaders, the Congress party which has got a thumping win in the Assembly polls and made maximum efforts to stand by its word over the implementation of guarantees will definitely have a bearing on the Lok Sabha polls, despite all the negative campaigning by the rival parties. “Though exit polls have predicted a BJP wave in Telangana, some of which going so far that they would win 10 seats in the Telugu speaking State, we still remain hopeful that Congress will not only sweep at national level but we shall go by what our leadership has been emphasising. This will surely be a success story,” asserted a senior leader.

The Congress remains upbeat and aims to repeat the feat of Assembly polls by getting maximum vote share, besides double digit numbers in the State. The party's rank and file have geared up for festivities at Gandhi Bhavan. All the top leaders are expected to join the celebrations in the party's State head office. “Since we are hopeful of a double digit, we made all the arrangements. Crackers are ready and there shall be a festival atmosphere in Gandhi Bhavan. Drummers are already being engaged and once the mood is set even the seniors from across the State will join the celebrations,” added the leader.

It may be mentioned here that during a recent media interaction, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while referring to BJP national president J P Nadda’s post on ‘X’ said that the saffron party itself is confiding of winning four to five seats from Telangana. The leader emphasised that the BRS would not get more than a seat and AIMIM one seat, while the Congress will definitely bag 10 seats. He said that with his experience over covering several Assembly constituencies during the poll campaign, he got a good grasp of the ‘ground situation’ and was confident that the party would ‘at least win 10 seats’ this time. The CM’s hectic campaign started from April 4 and concluded on May 11, covering various Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana.