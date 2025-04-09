Oscar Award-winning Lyricist Chandrabose Inaugurates Doggy Ville at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Doggy Ville, the new, state-of-the-art dog care facility was inaugurated by Oscar Award-winning lyricist, Chandrabose at Road No. 11, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Doggy Ville features a unique blend of services including cage-free boarding, daycare, specialized training programs, a spa, behaviour therapy, and more. The facility’s design includes dedicated spaces for dogs based on their size, age, and temperament, ensuring each dog’s needs are met in a personalized manner.

Lyricist Chandrabose, said that It’s heartening to see how passionate individuals like Amrutha Varshini Nalla have come together to create a facility that not only cares for dogs but enriches their lives in ways that were previously unimaginable. We all know how much joy our furry friends bring into our lives, and it’s wonderful to see such a dedicated space for their well-being.

Speaking to the media, Founder of Doggy Ville, Amrutha Varshini Nalla, expressed that pets deserve the best, and we are proud to offer a space where dogs can be pampered, trained, and cared for in an environment that’s specifically designed for their well-being. From our cage-free boarding services to our agility training programs, every aspect of our facility has been created to ensure that each dog receives the best care possible."