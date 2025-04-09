Live
- Got Tea Expands to Bangalore, Bringing Modern Asian Tea Culture to HRBR Layout
- Amid rampant drug smuggling, NCB proposes setting up zonal office in Mizoram
- Union cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line
- Message Your SP program launched (On WhatsApp no.8712659973)
- Bangalore Metro Suspends NCMC Card Issuance Due to Technical Issues
- Today's Wordle Answer: Hint & Solution for April 10, 2025
- Bank Holidays in April 2025: Mahavir Jayanti and More
- Best Online Casino Australia for Real Money Pokies (2025)
- Congo crisis leads to huge influx of refugees to Uganda, overburdens resources: UNHCR
- Why sustainable startups are key to achieving global net-zero goals
Oscar Award-winning Lyricist Chandrabose Inaugurates Doggy Ville at Banjara Hills
A State-of-the-Art Dog Care Facility Opens in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Doggy Ville, the new, state-of-the-art dog care facility was inaugurated by Oscar Award-winning lyricist, Chandrabose at Road No. 11, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Doggy Ville features a unique blend of services including cage-free boarding, daycare, specialized training programs, a spa, behaviour therapy, and more. The facility’s design includes dedicated spaces for dogs based on their size, age, and temperament, ensuring each dog’s needs are met in a personalized manner.
Lyricist Chandrabose, said that It’s heartening to see how passionate individuals like Amrutha Varshini Nalla have come together to create a facility that not only cares for dogs but enriches their lives in ways that were previously unimaginable. We all know how much joy our furry friends bring into our lives, and it’s wonderful to see such a dedicated space for their well-being.
Speaking to the media, Founder of Doggy Ville, Amrutha Varshini Nalla, expressed that pets deserve the best, and we are proud to offer a space where dogs can be pampered, trained, and cared for in an environment that’s specifically designed for their well-being. From our cage-free boarding services to our agility training programs, every aspect of our facility has been created to ensure that each dog receives the best care possible."
Doggy Ville aims to provide more than just a place for dogs to stay; it offers an enriching experience designed to meet the physical, mental, and emotional needs of every dog. Whether it's through agility training to keep them fit, specialized spa treatments, or a safe space for relaxation and socialization, Doggy Ville ensures that every dog is treated with the utmost care. With dedicated spaces based on the dogs' size, age, and temperament, Doggy Ville provides a personalized experience for each guest. For more information, visit: www.doggyvilleindia.in