OSDs, advisers to govt, chairmen of corporations resign

Hyderabad: A day after the defeat of the BRS in the elections, the OSDs, advisers to government, chairmen of various corporations and nominated heads resigned on Monday.

Prabhakar Rao, who was holding the responsibilities as Special Intelligence Bureau OSD, resigned. He had retired as Intelligence IG; the previous government entrusted him as OSD for three years. Rao resigned in view of the changed equations.

The Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao also tendered his resignation. He had retired three years ago; was later appointed as OSD. The Election Commission had removed him from OSD duty last month. Rao sent his resignation to the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.

Many chairmen of corporations in the State also resigned. They sent their resignation letters to the CS. They thanked party chief K Chandrashekar Rao for giving them an opportunity in the reconstruction of Telangana.

The Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar also sent his resignation to the CS. The Chief Minister’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) V Jwala Narasimha Rao also quit.

The chairmen who resigned include Soma Bharat Kumar (State Dairy Development Corporation), Juluri Gauri Shankar (Telangana Sahitya Academy), Palle Ravi Kumar Goud (State Toddy Tappers Corporation), Dr Anjaneya Goud (Sports Authority of Telangana), M Rajeev Sagar (TS Foods Corporation), D Balaraju Yadav (Sheep and Goat Development Corporation), G Praveen (Textile Corporation), Gajjela Nagesh (Beverages Corporation), Anil Kurmachalam (Film Development Corporation), Ramachandra Naik (Tricar), Errolla Srinivas (State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation), Ravinder Singh (Civil Supplies Corporation), P Jaganmohan Rao (Telangana State Technological Services).