Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar gates opened

Hyderabad: To release water downstream, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) authorities opened two gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir to release 242 cusecs of water into the Musi River and opened a gate of the Himayat Sagar reservoir to release the 348 cusecs of water.

According to HMWSSB officials, due to the recent rains, the Gandipet reservoir has received a large amount of flood water, reaching the full water level. Due to this, on Wednesday, two gates of Osman Sagar were lifted by one foot to release 242 cusecs of water downstream. Meanwhile, there is also a heavy flow into the Himayat Sagar reservoir, resulting in full water level, and for that reason, a single gate of the reservoir was lifted to release 348 cusecs.

Full capacity of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar

The full capacity of Himayat Sagar is 1763.50 feet (2.90 tmc), and presently the water level is at 1763.50 feet. Osman Sagar's water level is 1790 feet (3.900 tmc), while its full capacity is 1790 feet.