Osmania University announces MBA second semester results

Osmania University on Tuesday announced the results of MBA second semester regular and first semester backlog/ improvement exams. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official site of the university -- www.osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University MBA second semester results 2021?

Registered candidates should visit the official website-osmania.ac.in.

Click on the Examination result tab

Candidates have to click on the respective course

Candidates will have to enter their 12 digit hall ticket number

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out