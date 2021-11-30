Osmania University announces MBA second semester results
Osmania University on Tuesday announced the results of MBA second semester regular and first semester backlog/ improvement exams.
How to check Osmania University MBA second semester results 2021?
Registered candidates should visit the official website-osmania.ac.in.
Click on the Examination result tab
Candidates have to click on the respective course
Candidates will have to enter their 12 digit hall ticket number
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and take a print out
