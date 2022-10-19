Osmania University gets permission from UGC to conduct TS SET exams

Hyderabad: The Osmania University gets formal permission from University Grants Commission (UGC), to hold the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) exam as per UGC guidelines on Tuesday.

"Osmania University is the Nodal Agency identified by Telangana State to conduct SET exams in various subjects for candidates from the state of Telangana", stated Prof C Muralikrishna Member Secretary TSSET.

This permission was eagerly awaited by many aspirants, and with the permission in place, the University will make timely arrangements for the conduct of the test soon, expressed Prof D Ravinder Vice-Chancellor of Osmania university.