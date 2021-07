Osmania University issues CPGET notification

The Osmania University on Wednesday issued notification for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, CPGET-2021, for admissions in to various PG courses (MA, MSc, MCom, MCJ, MLibSc, MEd, MPEd), PG diploma courses and five-year integrated programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by the Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological universities, constituent and affiliated colleges for 2021-22.

According to the notification, the entrance test in computer-based mode will be tentatively conducted from September 8. The online registration submission of applications starts from July 30.

The last date for submitting the online application is August 25. Candidates who have passed or is appearing for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree/intermediate for entrance tests are eligible.

For details they may refer to websites: www.osmania.ac.in or www.cpget.tsche.ac.in or www.tscpget.com or www.ouadmissions.com.