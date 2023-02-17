Osmania University PhD candidates represent to Sabitha Indra Reddy over 'injustice'

Hyderabad: The Osmania University PhD candidates on Thursday met Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and represented that 'injustice' has been done to SC, ST, BC and minority candidates in PhD admissions. They demanded withdrawal of cases registered against the students.

The representation objected to fixing of 45 per cent qualifying mark in the PhD entrance examination and announcement of ranks, stating that this was not being implemented in any other university in the State. It claimed that in other Telangana universities SC and ST students who write the entrance examination have become eligible.

The students accused the vice-chancellor of violating the rule of reservations and conspiring to deny higher education to SC, ST, BC and disabled candidates by opting for a single category of reservation, without any research values and methodology questions. They stated that only 20 per cent candidates had become eligible in the entrance examination because of the decisions taken by the VC.

They wanted the eligibility percentage for BCs to be 20 and OCs 25 and justice dome to the poor, SC, ST, BC and minority candidates by following the percentage adopted by other varsities in Telangana.