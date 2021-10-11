  • Menu
Osmania University Pre-Ph.D exams from October 21

Osmania University
Osmania University

Highlights

Osmania University on Monday announced the dates of PrePh.D examinations that are scheduled to be held from October 21. OU controller of examinations, Professor Sriram Venkatesh released the time table.

Candidates who are admitted to the Ph.D course should pass a Pre-Ph.D. Examination. The PrePh.D examination will be conducted for admitted candidates after six months and before the completion of one year, from the date of their admission.

The paper-1 exam of Research Methodology will be held on October 21, 2021 and paper-II specialization (Broad Field) will be held on October 23, 2021.

