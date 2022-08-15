Osmania University Students holding Tricolor Flags & Celebrating India's Independence

Osmania University is one of the oldest universities in the Southern India and it is one among the leading universities in the nation. It was named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the last (Nizam) of Hyderabad.

Flag hoisting ceremony as well as several cultural programs were held at Osmania University campus. Students took active participation in these programs. Many students were also seen holding Tricolour and celebrating India's independence at Osmania university.