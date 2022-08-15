  • Menu
Osmania University Students holding Tricolor Flags & Celebrating India's Independence

As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Osmania university students seen celebrating independence day with immense joy and pride
Highlights

Osmania University is one of the oldest universities in the Southern India and it is one among the leading universities in the nation. It was named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the last (Nizam) of Hyderabad.

Flag hoisting ceremony as well as several cultural programs were held at Osmania University campus. Students took active participation in these programs. Many students were also seen holding Tricolour and celebrating India's independence at Osmania university.

