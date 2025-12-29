OU alumnus gifts Journalism dept state-of-the-art digital media centre

Hyderabad: The Sarwat Hussain Digital Media Centre was inaugurated at the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, University College of Arts & Social Sciences, Osmania University recently.

The complete range of state-of-the- art equipment for digital media production, including two high-end cameras and a customised Apple Studio computer system costing nearly Rs 20 lakh was donated by Vidya Bhandarker, in memory of her late spouse and alumnus of the Department, Sarwat Hussain to coincide with his birth anniversary on December 20.

Hussain pursued Bachelor of Communication & Journalism (BCJ) and Master of Communication & Journalism (MCJ) at the Department during 1987-89. Starting his career at ICRISAT, Hussain moved on to the World Bank in 1992. Over the next 25 years, Hussain rose through the ranks in the Communications department of the World Bank, retiring in 2017 from the Bank headquarters at Washington, DC as Head, Communications for Agricultural Global Practice.

Hussain made it a point to visit the Department whenever he was in India. Vidya Bhandarker says the two years Hussain spent at the Department played a significant role in his 25-year career at the World Bank. “It’s the BCJ and MCJ degrees that gave him the wings to fly for the next 25 years,” she says.

On the decision to donate the equipment, Bhandarker says, “The alumni in the US have a great tradition of giving back to their alma mater in many enduring ways. We felt this should be replicated by us, OU graduates, too.”

Vice—Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram in inaugural speech of the SHDMC said “ The Sarwat Hussain Digital Media Centre is more than a just a facility; it is a bridge between a glorious past and a digital future. By equipping our students with world-class technology, Vidya Bhandarker has ensured that Sarwat’s legacy of excellence and global impact continues to inspire every student, who walks through these doors. This gesture beautifully illustrates how the “wings” gained at Osmania University can eventually return to lift an entire generation.”

Dr Satish, Head, Dept of Journalism, OU in inaugural session said, “The Sarwat Hussain Digital Media Centre is more than a physical space. It represents our commitment to evolving with the times, embracing digital storytelling, and equipping our students with the skills required in today’s rapidly changing media landscape. At a time when journalism is undergoing profound transformation, such facilities become essential platforms for learning, experimentation, and ethical media practice.”