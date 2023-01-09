OU releases extended phase of allotment of seats for CPGET

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Sunday released the Master of Education (M.Ed.) and Masters in Physical Education (M.P.Ed), the extended phase of allotment of seats for State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET)-2022 for admissions into Campus, and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Satavahana Universities for the academic year 2022-2023.

As per the release, the total number of seats available under the Convener quota are 891. The number of candidates who exercised web options are 837, out of which 531 students were allotted seats. The students have to pay the prescribed fee of the course/college through online and self-report on or before January 11. If any candidate wants to freeze his/her allotted seat and does not wish to participate in the second phase, can report to the college for physical verification of his/her original certificates at the allotted college. In case, if any candidates want to exercise web options in the second phase for sliding to a better college, then in such case, the candidates need not submit the original Transfer Certificate at the allotted college during 1st phase. It may be noted that, if the candidate exercises 2nd phase web options and opt for a better college, then the seat allotted to him/her during 1st phase counselling will be cancelled automatically. The candidate has to submit only the original Transfer Certificate at the allotted college, other original certificates like S.S.C memo, Degree memo, Caste, EWS, and Income certificates for physical verification purposes only.