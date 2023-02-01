Oust BRS & hoist BJP flag in Telangana

Rangareddy: BJP State General Secretary Dugyala Pradeep Rao has called upon the workers to come forward to work for the BJP victory, saying that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi will vanish after upcoming assembly elections. He said that the coming days are for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and there is no better time to take power in Telangana.

On Tuesday, Rangareddy district BJP executive meeting was held at Kuntla Ram Reddy Garden in Shadnagar under the chairmanship of district party president Bokka Narasimha Reddy. BJP state leaders T Achari, Chevella former MP Konda Visveswara Reddy, Dalit Morcha state leaders Koppu Bhasha, state spokesperson T Virender Goud, BJP district in-charge Arun, state leaders N Srivardhan Reddy, Poreddy Narasimha Reddy, Papayya Goud, Sudhakar Sharma, Kancharla Prakash, Kotta Ashok Goud were present as chief guests.

On this occasion, Dugyala Pradeep Rao addressed the district executive meeting and said that the BJP has to come to power in Telangana. In Telangana state, if every worker works hard, they can achieve success like Huzurabad and Dubbaka. He said that the BRS party, which is mired in corruption, should be ousted and the saffron flag should be hoisted.

The ambition and determination of the activists should be strong to bring Ram Rajyam for the future of the poor people. The workers were mainly told that BJP will get power if they work hard for five more months. Every activist was asked to jump into the fray as lions to achieve the goal.