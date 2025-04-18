Live
Outsourcing jobs for families of Dubai murder victims
Jagtial: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, currently on a tour in Japan, has directed officials to provide outsourcing jobs to the family members of two Telangana youths who were recently murdered in Dubai.
This was stated in a release by Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman and former MLA Anil Jarevathri on Thursday.
Ashtapu Prem Sagar from Son mandal of Nirmal district and Swargam Srinivas from Dammannapet of Dharmapuri mandal in Jagtial district were killed in Dubai recently. The CM instructed officials to take steps to bring the deceased’s bodies back to India at the earliest. Accordingly, the Chief Secretary has written to the Indian embassy in Dubai and the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi.
NRI Advisory Committee Chairman Dr BM Vinod Kumar, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar and former MLC T Jeevan Reddy visited and consoled the families of the deceased.