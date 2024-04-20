Live
Over 16,000 posts to be filled in Health dept
The State government issued orders on Friday giving permission for the Health Department to take up the appointment of over 16,000 posts on a contract and outsourcing basis.
The government issued GO Rt No 920, allowing the health and family welfare department to engage in a total of 16,024 various categories of services, including 4,013 on contract, 9,684 on outsourcing, 2,322 on honorarium, and five on MTS basis, to work under the administrative control of the director of medical education for a further period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.
