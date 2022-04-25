Over 8,000 Muslims to offer Eid prayers at Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: Over 8,000 Muslims are expected to offer Eid prayers at the city's historic Mecca Masjid this time and all the arrangements are in place. The State government and Minority Welfare department have pumped in necessary funds for making elaborate arrangements to help thousands of Muslims offer five time prayers and also special prayers Taraweeh in Mecca Masjid.

According to Mecca Masjid Superintendent MA Qadeer, the Mecca Masjid is the most sacred mosque in Hyderabad. "People find peace here, and on Eid over 8,000 Muslims come here for prayers. The whole masjid will be packed. Even after Eid, the people come here to offer prayers and we have all the arrangements in place," Qadeer said.

He further said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the renovation of the mosque which was the highest till date, and the work was inching towards completion. "During Ramzan, the government provides over 1,000 kg dates for Iftar. Families and groups of friends gather at Masjid and break their day-long fast. Over 3,000 Muslims visit the Masjid daily to break their fast," he said.