Over speeding car turns turtle in Madhapur

Hyderabad: A speeding car rammed into a divider and overturned near Novotel at Hitech city in Madhapur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Two youngsters travelling in the car suffered minor injuries. Passers by helped them to come out of the vehicle.

According to police, one of the youngsters drove the car in an inebriated condition. Fearing arrest, he removed number plates from front and back of the car and escaped along with female friend.

However, cops traced the vehicle registration number based on the imprints found on the vehicle and booked a case. The police found that both are undergoing treatment at a hospital when they reached home of the accused with the address given during registration of the car. But the cops did not reveal the details of the accused.