Overwhelmed with love of AP brothers: KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao was surprised by the affection of Andhra Pradesh people for showering love on him when he went attend a marriage on Friday.



Rama Rao on Friday attended the marriage of Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Narayana's son. "Went to bless the son of AP MA&UD Minister @BotchaBSN garu yesterday, was overwhelmed with the love from my brothers from AP. While we may have been separated as two separate geographical entities; Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, personal affections remain the same," the minister tweeted.





Went to bless the son of AP MA&UD Minister @BotchaBSN garu yesterday, was overwhelmed with the love from my brothers from AP 😊



While we may have been separated as two separate geographical entities; Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, personal affections remain the same 🙏 #Grateful pic.twitter.com/3wkcgNmvC3 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 12, 2022





The minister also shared a video where he was seen surrounded by the people affectionately.

Botsa Narayana's son Sandeep was married to businessman Kadiri Balakrishna's son Pujitha. The event was held at Hitex exhibition grounds in Madhapur where the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife, minister KT Rama Rao, AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitharam and other political personalities and business elites were present.