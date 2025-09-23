  • Menu
Owaisi Stands With Revanth Reddy: Telangana Shouldn’t Lose Revenue

x

Highlights

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi backs Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy’s demand for Rs 7,000 crore compensation from the Centre over revenue loss due to new GST rules, calling for fair treatment of states and respect for federalism.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the Central Government to compensate the state Rs 7,000 crore. This is because the new GST rules will reduce Telangana’s income.

The CM spoke about this while giving profit bonuses to Singareni employees. He said the new GST rates will hurt the state’s finances and the Centre should help states that lose money.

Support from Leaders:

  • Asaduddin Owaisi said he fully supports the CM’s demand.
  • He added that accepting this demand would show if the Modi government respects federalism and said Telangana should not be punished for developing.

Key Points:

  • Loss for Telangana: Rs 7,000 crore
  • Reason: New GST rates
  • Support: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi
