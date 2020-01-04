Owaisi's AIMIM denied permission for anti-CAA march in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police have denied permission to the United Muslim Action Committee, led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, to organise a march here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Owaisi, who is also Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, had sought police permission for the march on January 4 or 5. He had made an application to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Reacting to denial of permission, Owaisi said the United Muslim Action Committee would approach Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President said that protest against the black legislation is democratic right of citizens.

Urdu daily 'Etemaad', run by the AIMIM, quoted Owaisi as saying that the Police Commissioner is taking away the democratic rights of people. He pointed out that Action Committee has prepared a plan for a long programme against CAA.

Owaisi will be addressing a public meeting against CAA at Sangareddy town of Telangana on Saturday. The meeting is being jointly organised by United Muslim Action Commitee and Samvidhan Raksha Committee

AIMIM is the biggest constituent of the Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups. It had held a massive public meeting at AIMIM headquarters Darussalam on December 22 to oppose CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The MP had also led a delegation of Muslim leaders to meet the Telangana Chief Minister on December 25, urging him to not to conduct National Population Register (NPR) process in the state.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various Muslim groups are going ahead with the 'Million March' against CAA, NRC and NPR in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The march will be organised at Dharna Chowk in the heart of the city. The JAC had earlier planned to hold the protest at Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake but the police asked them to shift the venue.

The JAC had originally planned the march on December 28 but the police denied permission for the same. It had then approached the High Court, challenging the police action.

JAC Convenor Mushtaq Malik said the High Court directed the police to consider a fresh request for permission for the march.