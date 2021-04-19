Oxygen prices soar in Telangana as COVID-19 cases rise

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 active cases, the demand for oxygen in the hospitals hit the roof which in turn enhanced the price. At present, the price of oxygen rose to Rs 25,000 from Rs 9,400 for 10 litres while the price of 47.2 cylinder rose (used in hospitals) to Rs 35,000 from Rs 14,000.

At least 250 tonnes of medical oxygen supply is need per day in the state in the view of rise in COVID-19 cases. However, the state is only able to get 140 tonnes, said a dealer. It is also learned that the demand for medical oxygen for non-COVID-19 emergency cases also rose.

The price of refilling the per cubic metre of oxygen cylinder has also gone up to Rs 100 from Rs 10 i.e., Rs 1,000 is being charged for a cylinder.

Minister for health Eatala Rajender said that the state requires 250 tonnes of oxygen per day and the usage can go up to 350 tonnes per day if there is further rise in the cases. To meet the demand, the health authorities has suggested the government to decrease oxygen supply to the industries so they can provide it to the hospitals in the present situation.