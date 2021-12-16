Pace up the vaccination drive: Collector to babus

Kamareddy: District Collector Jitesh V Patil on Wednesday said that vaccination should be done effectively for all to avoid the spread of Covid third wave.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil inspected the vaccination centre at Gandhari CHC on Wednesday. On the occasion, the Collector advised the doctors to vaccinate everyone over the age of eighteen. He enquired about the details of those who have been vaccinated. He checked the online registration process of vaccination, maternity ward and drug distribution centres. Doctors Divya and Harish Kumar explained about the facilities provided to the visitors in the hospital. The Collector asked Ranjitha Reddy, an ophthalmologist about the number of people who had undergone eye examinations.

Later, while interacting with the farmers in Thimmappur, he asked them to cultivate alternative crops. The farmers informed the Collector of the difficulties caused by rice and the benefits of other market friendly crops. Jitesh V Patil directed the agricultural authorities to ensure proper registration of crops. Later, he Jitesh V Patil inspected the trenches being dug by the Employment Guarantee Scheme in Bhanswada mandal the Thimmappur forest area. He inspected the Palle Prakruthi Vanam programme at Pothangal Colony. Patil said that plants like mango, guava, sapota and pomegranate have grown into trees and congratulated the Palle Prakruthi members of the governing body for their hard work. MPDO Satish Kumar, APO Raju Kiran Reddy, Pothangal period sarpanch Balaraju and officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Collector Jitesh V Patil directed the authorities to sow banyan, ravi, kanuga, lemon, guava and mango seedlings in Ambarishudi hill at Bhumpalli village suburb of Sadashivanagar mandal.