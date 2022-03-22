Pack off BJP: KCR

Hyderabad: Equation, Situation and Trend is in favour of floating a new national party which can provide a good alternative to Jhumla party called BJP. "Chunavi Jhumla Nahi Chalega," it's time to pack off the saffron party, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and local body representatives, KCR said, "BJP has only Kashmir Files and Pulwama-Gulwama," to showcase as its achievements ever since it came to power at the Centre. It had done worse than the UPA government. It could not attract investments, it failed to take up any new project or set up a new industry.

Its USP is to rake up passions and divide the people on the basis of caste and religion. There is no inclusiveness in its policies and programmes. "It is a government which has failed on all accounts. During the regime of BJP, bank scams were very high. It failed to fill 15 lakh jobs. People have decided to dump this government and soon there will be a new national party which will fill the political vacuum. This proposed party or front whatever will be pro-people," he said.

Asked about the possibility of change of guard in case he decides to go for national politics, KCR said time would decide but added that there will be a TRS government in the state. He said even after the next elections, TRS will be back in power and will win 90 to 105 seats. He however ruled out the possibility of early elections.