Paddy procurement: Government credits Rs 3000 crores into farmers accounts

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday credited an amount of Rs.3,000 crores into the bank accounts of farmers whose paddy produce has been procured during the Yasangi agriculture season.

In a release here, Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said the State government has so far procured 64.52 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth about Rs. 13,264 crores from about 11 lakh farmers since the commencement of Yasangi agriculture season. He said that Rs.9,168 crores were already disbursed to farmers and the remaining amount would be credited into the accounts of farmers by June 20.

Stating that about 90 per cent of paddy procurement has come to end and a total of 6,143 paddy purchasing centres have been closed in Telangana, the Civil Supplies Minister said that the decision of closing paddy procurement centres is left to the District Collectors who decide based on the situation.

About 15 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have additionally been purchased this time against the last agriculture season. The State government is ready to purchase the entire grain of paddy produced by farmers, the Minister said.