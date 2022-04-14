Paddy Purchasing Centers Launched in Telangana

The paddy procurement has started in the Telangana State. Minister of Transport Mr. Puvvada Ajay has inaugurated the paddy procurement center in Raghunathapalem Mandal in Manchukonda in Khammam district. The government has established as many as 236 paddy purchase centers in the district.

The government may procure 1.70 Metric Tonnes of paddy through these centers. The minister opening these centers said that the government would install the additional paddy purchase centers if required.

Furthermore, he added that only KCR had taken the responsibility to help the farmers in the state. He also said that the BJP government is not bothering the Telangana farmers. After protesting against the BJP in Delhi, this move by the KCR government has added mileage to him and his party in the state.

It has also been known that the government is planning to set up paddy purchasing centers in other districts soon.

