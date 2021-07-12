Padi Kaushik Reddy resigns to Telangana Congress

Huzurabad constituency incharge and TPCC secretary Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned to the party hours after the Congress disciplinary committee issued notice to him following his leakage of conversation with a TRS leader.



The conversation which said that the TRS Huzurabad ticket was confirmed to him became viral on the social media and in the political circles.



Kaushik spoke to TRS worker Vijender of Madannapet asking him to mobilize the youth and bring them into TRS party by paying them money. It is worth mentioning here that Kaushik Reddy had met TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao at a private event in the Hyderabad recently and his conversation with TRS workes ahead of the Huzurabad by-election has assumed significance. Following the incident, a show cause notice was issued to him seeking an explanation in 24 hours.

